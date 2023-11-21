Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $15.92. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 32,689 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $97,676,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

