Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Entergy stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.50. 130,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,897. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Entergy by 36.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

