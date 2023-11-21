Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stake Boosted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,469,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,059 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 921,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,795. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

