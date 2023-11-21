Evercore ISI Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $177.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $187.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

