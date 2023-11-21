Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.