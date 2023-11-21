Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.