Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Up 4.8%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 148,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 64,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.04.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.
