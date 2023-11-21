ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 434.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $544.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

