ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $17.57 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,075 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Exelixis worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $2,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 59.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,413,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 528,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $899,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

