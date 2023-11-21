ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

