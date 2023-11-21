ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 381,907 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381,907 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

