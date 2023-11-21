Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,351,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,822 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,217,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. 1,509,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,877,359. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

