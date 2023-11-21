FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.78. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

