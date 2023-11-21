Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 236517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

