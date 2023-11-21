First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 187,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 29,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,926. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.