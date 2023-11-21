First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

