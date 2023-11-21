First Western Trust Bank Sells 716 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

