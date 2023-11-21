First Western Trust Bank Takes $442,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
