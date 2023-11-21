Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.21. Fisker shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 8,146,472 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Fisker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fisker

Fisker Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $737.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,365,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fisker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.