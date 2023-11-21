Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,713 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 204,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,088. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

