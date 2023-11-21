Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,922,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,817,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.