Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, hitting $468.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.50 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,783 shares of company stock worth $8,580,744. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

