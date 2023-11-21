Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 983,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

