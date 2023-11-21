Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Decreased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 605,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 4,451,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

