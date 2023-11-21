Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
