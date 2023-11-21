FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.8% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. 35,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

