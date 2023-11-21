FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $326,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $17,779,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $3,069,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 22,511 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

