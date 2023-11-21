FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 223,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.