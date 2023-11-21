FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,343. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

