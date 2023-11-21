FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $428,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,419. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

