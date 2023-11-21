FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.13. 11,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

