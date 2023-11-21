FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

MDT traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,023. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

