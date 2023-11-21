FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.6 %

Edison International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.