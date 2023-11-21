FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. 18,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

