FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of BATS:FMAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 53,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

