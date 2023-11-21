FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 488,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 230.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

