FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 957 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 112,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,266. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

