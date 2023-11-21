FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.19% of FTAI Aviation worth $37,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 215,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.