Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,665 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 2.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Full Truck Alliance worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 4,064,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

