Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,885 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $207.73 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $210.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.66, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.