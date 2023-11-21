Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Trading Up 1.6 %

Dril-Quip stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $783.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dril-Quip

About Dril-Quip

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.