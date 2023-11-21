Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 144,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.0 %

SKY stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

