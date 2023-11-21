Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 38,350 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of EchoStar worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EchoStar by 27.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 56.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 42.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SATS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.