Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 40 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $524.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

