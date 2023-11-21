Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 734,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 68.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 805,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

