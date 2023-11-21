Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.83% of Monro worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Monro stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.62 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.71%. Monro’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

