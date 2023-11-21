Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,676 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.