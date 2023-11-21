Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,365 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPB opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

