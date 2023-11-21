Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Masimo worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

