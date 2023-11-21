Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $711.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.42. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.